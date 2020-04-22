BBMP launches helpline number to door deliver essentials during lockdown in Bengaluru, check here how to place your order

With the increase of Coronavirus positive case, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 19 containment zones and implementing the lockdown strictly in the areas, where no resident is allowed to step out of their houses for the next 28 days.

In this context, the BBMP and Karnataka Disaster Management authority has launched helpline number 080 6191 4960 for home delivery of essentials at 19 containment zones.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the home delivery helpline introduced by BBMP on Tuesday. All essentials will be door delivered by placing the order on the helpline.





No need to step out for groceries, veggies or medicines during this #lockdown! CM @BSYBJP today inaugurated a home delivery helpline introduced by #BBMP & Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Follow the steps illustrated in the accompanying graphic to order.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/I7mUsNVa2l — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 21, 2020





How to place the order on helpline:

The order can be placed on the helpline number by making a call or through WhatsApp.

In the case of call:

Step 1: Call 080 61914960, speak to customer care executive.

Step 2: Provide your details - Name, phone number, and address.

Step 3: Tell the call centre executive, the name of the store you would want to place the order.

Step 4: Place the order.

Step 5: After the order is placed, you will receive an SMS confirming your order along with transaction ID.

Step 6: Delivery partner will deliver the items at your doorstep at the designated time.

Step 7: Pay for your grocery, medicines and Rs 10 flat delivery fee (No refund, replacement, or returns)

In the case of WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save 080 61914960

Step 2: Message hi to the number on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Share your location/address.

Step 4: Follow the instructions carefully.

Type A: For groceries or vegetables. Type B: For medicines

Step 5: Type your order items or send a single picture of the items list you have written down.

Step 6: After you type in the order and press send and your order will be placed.

Step 7: You will receive an SMS confirming your order along with a transaction ID.

Step 8: Delivery partner will deliver the items at your doorstep at the designated time.

Step 9: Pay for your grocery, medicines and Rs 10 flat delivery fee (No refund, replacement, or returns)