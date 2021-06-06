Be atmanirbhar for vaccine, as government fighting for blue tick: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Government-Twitter faceoff, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the government is fighting for blue tick while people have no choice but to become self dependent for vaccines.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday said, "Modi government is fighting for blue tick and if you want Covid vaccine, then you have to become self dependent (atmanirbhar)."



He said that amid pandemic Modi government's priorities are different.



Rahul Gandhi's attack comes after the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT sent its final notice to Twitter over non-compliance of the new IT rules and has again warned of penal action in case the US-headquartered social media platform fails to comply to the norms.



The notice sent by the ministry noted that in view of Twitter Inc's non-compliance with the rules which came into effect on May 26, 2021, "consequences follow".



