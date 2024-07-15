BEM School runners-up in hockey tournament

Jharsuguda: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Odisha Region Hockey Championship was held at Biju Patnaik Hockey Stadium in Sector 5, Rourkela.

The Under-14 hockey team from Belpahar English Medium (BEM) School represented Jharsuguda in this competition. In a closely contested final, the Rourkela Zone emerged victorious by scoring a goal in the last minute, relegating Jharsuguda Zone to the runners-up position with a silver medal. All team members were students from BEM School.

Additionally, the school had strong representations in other categories. Five students from the Under-17 team and four from the Under-19 team also represented Jharsuguda Zone, securing bronze medals by finishing third in their respective categories.

The team was coached by Physical Education Teacher Shanti Naik and managed by Simran Singh.

Following their commendable performances, the players received a warm welcome at the school, with school president Abhay Kumar Swayam, vice-president Vijay Kumar Gaur, Hamid Kumar Mahapatra and other teachers and students congratulating them on their achievements.