Live
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
Just In
Bengal Assembly likely to debate on budget proposals in absence of CM, LoP today
The debate on the proposals in the West Bengal Budget for the financial year 2025-26 is slated to start from Wednesday in the Assembly but in the absence of both the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition.
Kolkata; The debate on the proposals in the West Bengal Budget for the financial year 2025-26 is slated to start from Wednesday in the Assembly but in the absence of both the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition.
On one hand, insiders from the ruling Trinamool Congress said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who by virtue of her chair is also the 'leader of the House', does not have any schedule so far to be present in the Assembly on Wednesday and Thursday when the debate on the budget proposals is scheduled. On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House, Suvendu Adhikari will also not be able to be present during the debate since he was suspended from the House on Monday for a month allegedly because of his unruly behaviour in the House on that day.
Besides Adhikari, three other BJP legislators namely fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul, Bankim Ghosh and Biswanath Karak were also suspended for a month on Monday.
Political observers feel that in the absence of both the leader of the House as well as the leader of the opposition much of the attraction of the debate on the state budget proposals is bound to erode substantially.
The West Bengal Minister in charge of the finance department (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on on February 12.
This time, the discussion on the opening speech of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for the ongoing budget session of the House on February 10 was scheduled for Tuesday, a day before the date scheduled for the beginning of the debate on the budget proposals.
The Chief Minister participated in the discussion on the Governor’s opening speech on Tuesday. Controversy surfaced over a portion of the speech on Tuesday where she claimed that “Maha Kumbh” at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh”.