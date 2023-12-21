Bengal now needs CBI police stations: Calcutta HC judge

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, while hearing a case of cooperative society forgery which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), observed on Thursday that that way things are moving in West Bengal, there is a need for setting up CBI police stations in the state.

Justice Gangopadhyay also took strong objection to the state government not complying with his earlier order for providing the CBI with logistics and manpower support for investigating this particular case.

“New cases of corruption are surfacing in the state almost every day. The state government is accused of non-cooperation in the investigation process. The common people are denied their rights to register complaints. Precisely that is why there is a requirement of setting up at least four CBI police stations in the state, where there will be staff of all ranks starting from constables to inspectors,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

In an earlier order, he had directed the state police to send 10 of its officers and other staff on temporary deputation to the CBI to assist the central agency in its investigation in this particular case.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed the state government to make arrangements for transportation and stay of the CBI officers in North Bengal, since the cooperative society in question is based there.

However, the CBI counsel said on Thursday that till date, the state government has not made any such arrangements.