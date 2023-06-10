Bengal panchayat polls: Tension mounts in Murshidabad over murder of Congress worker

Kolkata: Tension mounted in pockets of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Saturday following the murder of a local Congress leader.



State Congress president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that Fulchand Seikh (42) was shot at from point blank range in Khargram on Friday killing him on the spot at Khargram.

"Friday was the first day for filing of nominations for the forthcoming state panchayat polls which started with the death of a Congress worker. I will be going to the spot today and interact with the members of the victim's family," he said.

He also alleged that Seikh was sitting in front of his residence along with his son when a group of miscreants led by local Trinamool Congress leader Rafiq attacked and killed him by shooting from point blank range. "Three others who tried to save him were also assaulted by the ruling party activists," Chowdhury claimed.

Although the district Trinamool leadership has denied their involvement with the incident, tension continued to prevail in the district.

The State Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Murshidabad district administration in the matter.

This morning, the district police arrested two persons in connection with the gruesome murder. Those arrested are Kajal Sheikh and Safique Shekh. Congress leadership has alleged that both were actively associated with the state's ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has launched a scathing attack against the state administration over the gruesome murder.

"Day 1 of Nominations:- 5 Rounds of bullets fired by TMC goons at Khargram; Murshidabad district. Fulchand Sheikh succumbs to bullet injuries. 1st casualty of Panchayat Elections. 3 others seriously injured. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee & State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha have blood on their hands.

"This is just the beginning. People of West Bengal brace yourselves for the worst bloodshed you have ever seen, because the State Election Commission & WB Govt have colluded to put their vested interests over the lives of the people of the State. Mamata Police won't be able to provide security," Adhikari said in a strongly- worded