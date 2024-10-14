Bengaluru Airport City holds groundbreaking ceremony for 2 million sq ft business park

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), broke ground on Monday for its ambitious 2 million square feet Business Park, aimed at establishing Bengaluru as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

This comes as part of the Karnataka Government’s new GCC policy (2024-2029), which seeks to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy, stated the official release.

Located within the Kempegowda International Airport campus, Bengaluru Airport City is being developed as a world-class mixed-use destination, featuring business parks, an Education and Health District, R and D Hubs and multiple entertainment and hospitality options. Airport city is set to serve as an international gateway for sustainable, smart and vibrant urban development.

The Business Park will be built over 17.7 acres and consist of four blocks, each 0.5 million square feet., nestled within an urban forest. The biophilic design integrates lush gardens, landscaped balconies, and green spaces that enhance the overall well-being of the business community, promoting a balance between nature and productivity.

Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of BACL said, “Bengaluru has grown to become the GCC Capital of the world. The city has cemented its status as India’s premier hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with 36 per cent of India’s GCC workforce driving growth across IT, biotechnology, automotive, and aerospace.”

The Airport city will host a network of business parks comprising 52 per cent of the overall development, and this flagship Business Park is designed to boost collaboration and innovation.

The upcoming Airport West metro station, located within walking distance from the Business Park, will enhance connectivity to Bengaluru's city centre. Bengaluru Airport City is also shaping an Advanced Technology Hub, with operational 3D printing and a high-tech central kitchen, emphasizing its commitment to innovation.







