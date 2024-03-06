Live
- Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
Bengaluru Prison Probe: NIA raids 17 locations across 7 states
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 17 locations in seven states in connection with its probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, people familiar with the development said.
T Naseer, a life imprisonment convict and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, has allegedly radicalised several individuals inside the Bengaluru central prison, instigating them to carry out terror attacks in the country.
