Bengaluru Prison Probe: NIA raids 17 locations across 7 states

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 17 locations in seven states in connection with its probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, people familiar with the development said.

T Naseer, a life imprisonment convict and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, has allegedly radicalised several individuals inside the Bengaluru central prison, instigating them to carry out terror attacks in the country.

