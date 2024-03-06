  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bengaluru Prison Probe: NIA raids 17 locations across 7 states

Bengaluru Prison Probe: NIA raids 17 locations across 7 states
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 17 locations in seven states in connection with its probe into the...

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 17 locations in seven states in connection with its probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, people familiar with the development said.

T Naseer, a life imprisonment convict and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, has allegedly radicalised several individuals inside the Bengaluru central prison, instigating them to carry out terror attacks in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X