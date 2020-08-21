Bengaluru riots to rock House

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru violence is likely to rock the nine-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly which is scheduled to commence from September 21 amid strict Covid-19 protocols. One of the key issues that is likely to figure in the nine-day House proceedings will be on the violence that left four dead in police firing. Other issues likely to be raised include the problems of farmers and the flood fury in the state that has led to massive losses. Farmers across the state had suffered huge losses due to the floods. The revenue department has so far not made an assessment of the extent of losses. The state government has set September 24 deadline for the revenue department to submit a report on the extent of losses the farmers had incurred.



Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet Meet on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy claimed that the state government has empowered farmers to directly upload the pictures of crop loss on the website of revenue department, a first in the country. "Around five lakh farmers have already uploaded the pictures of crop loss.

The state cabinet also discussed the issue of banning cow slaughter in the state, but no decision was taken. The Karnataka government was mulling to introduce a bill in the Assembly seeking to ban cow-slaughter and sale and consumption of beef in the State. The Cabinet ministers had exerted immense pressure on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban cow slaughter as was done in other states.

Apparently, the idea was put on the back-burner as the party had some "governance issues" to resolve. A total ban on cow slaughter has repeatedly figured in the BJP's election manifestos in Karnatak.

Stating that there was a compulsion to hold the session by September 23, Madhuswamy said the session will take place in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister has authorised me to sit with council chairman and assembly speaker to decide the venue and other modalities," Madhuswamy told reporters after a cabinet meeting. The minister said he would hold a meeting with the council chairman and speaker to fix the guidelines for the next session. As per the rules, the session should take place within six months from the previous session. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the session could not take place since March 24 when it was adjourned sine die.

