Berhampur: MKCG PG student assaulted

Berhampur: Tension erupted in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after a PG student was allegedly as-saulted by senior residents in the hostel. He was allegedly as-saulted by around five senior residents. The PG student has lodged a complaint at Baidyanathpur police station.

As per the police complaint, the incident took place on the hostel premises. Police said they are collecting evidence and testimonies from those involved in the incident. Though the exact nature of the incident is still unclear, the au-thorities are conducting an investigation to gather details to ascertain the sequence of events. The college authorities are also ascertaining the circumstances that led to the alleged incident.

A meeting of the coordination panel is slated to be held at the medical college to examine the issue. The college authorities are now questioning those involved in the incident. Residents and fellow students staying in the hostel were advised to maintain discipline.