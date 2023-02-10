Berhampur University encourages 'Khadi,' zero-emission vehicles

Berhampur: All employees of Berhampur University have to wear 'Khadi' dress every Friday during office hours. All employees and students were also asked to avoid using any personal vehicles such as bikes and scooties inside the campus every Saturday. However, electric vehicles are permitted to be used inside the campus.

While the weekly dress code aims to create awareness on patriotism among all the employees of the university, the no-vehicle concept is to make the campus pollution-free and encourage zero emission at least for one day in the week.

While the dress code with hand-spun fabric will come into effect from February 10, the no-vehicle order will come into effect from February 11, sources said.

In 2015, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had advised 'Khadi' as a dress code for convocations and other such ceremonial events in the universities and colleges. The UGC said it will bring 'a sense of pride for being Indian.' The UGC had asked the Vice Chancellors of all its universities to encourage students and teachers to wear dresses made of handloom fabrics for any special events organised on the campus

In 1918, Mahatma Gandhi started 'Khadi' movement as a relief programme for the poor masses living in India's villages. Spinning and weaving were elevated to an ideology for self-reliance and self-government. 'Khadi' is a body-friendly fabric that does not cause allergies or irritations, unlike other synthetic fabrics.

"All are requested to join hands to observe the new vision and mission of the Vice Chancellor," the Registrar's directive stated.