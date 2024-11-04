Beware, Traitors And Jihadis Are At Work!!

Hyderabad: Indeed, since Independence never was the frightening socio-political scenario in the country as it is today. The three wars against Pakistan and one with China, the infamous Emergency era and sporadic communal and casteist skirmishes etc., were though disturbing, but they had absolutely no potential to eat away the very fabric of the society. Despite all such turbulent situations, the country remained united and faced the enemies of the country from abroad and within like a one solid rock. And it was mainly due to this spirit of oneness that despite the horrible shortage of weapons and other military wherewithal we could win all the four wars!

Today, once again the nation is at the crossroads. While the threat perception from Pakistan and China has considerably declined due to the strong nationalist government at the Centre as well as at the majority of States, the internal threat has taken a quantum jump. And it is this internal security threat due to which not only the life and security of the people are threatened but also the very cherished ideals of the unity, integrity and sovereignty imbibed in the Constitution.

There are several reasons for developing such a situation. To count a few: the long political hibernation of the parties opposed to the ruling BJP and its allies. These opposition parties had taken the electorate for granted. They, due to clinging to power for several decades by hook or by crook, were in the deep slumber as they had mastered the art of dividing, breaking and manipulating the splintered opposition to their favour during the long rule. The BJP and NDA served a severe blow to these opposition pygmies not once or twice but a record three times! Hence, these crestfallen Trojan Horses have naturally gone crazy. They are ready and willing to do anything to any extent to gain back the political power.

Next is the bumper baby production by fanatics among Muslim community. Taking the number game of democracy into account, these fanatics support the oft-defeated opposition parties. Further, the flood of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar who have been facilitated by local Jihadi elements to secure Aadhaar cards, passports etc. illegally, are a formidable threat to our society. They are, with the Indian and foreign powers, bent upon entering the elected Houses both at the Central level as well as in the State legislatures.

The nefarious designs of the anti-national elements have been showing clearly. Their toolkit obviously contains a plan to shake public trust in the elected bodies, governments, defence and security forces and all public institutions. To achieve this goal, they target elected representatives, heads of the governments, defence and security forces and public institutions. The unprecedented number of bomb threats, many acts of subversion including engineering rail accidents, a spurt in filing of the PILs in high courts and the Supreme Court and casting aspersions on the dignitaries holding high coveted positions in all these wings, are all the parts of the wider nefarious designs.

The panacea for such a dangerous situation is surely the much awaited Hindu Rashtra. Instead of beating around the bush, let the government firmly take a definite stand on the declaration of Bharat that is India officially the Hindu Rashtra. True, the Jihadi elements and parasites surviving on the Muslim vote bank will indulge in violence, but the government with the wholehearted support of the vast Hindu majority coupled with weapon power of the defence and security forces should be able to control such anti-national elements. Further, this is the right time to act because the bandwagon of 57 Islamic countries is struggling for its own existence, thanks to the Israel, USA and many countries in the Europe who have made the life of Jihadis horrible. Therefore, the communal fanatics will be left alone to fend themselves. Consequently, the loss of life and property will be minimal.

SC EXPLAINS SCOPE OF A "WORKMAN"

A bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice R Mahadevan dealing with two appeals against the order passed by the Orissa High Court dealt with the definition of "Workman" as given under Section 2 (s) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and set aside the order passed by the High Court.

In a case titled, Lenin Kumar Ray Vs. Express Publications (Madurai) Ltd, the bench confirmed the finding of Labour Court to the extent that the employee was a "Workman" within the meaning of Section 2(s) of the I.D Act and affirmed the award of Labour Court which directed the employer to reinstate the employee in service and pay compensation of Rs.75,000 in lieu of back wages.

TRIAL COURT MUST FIRST DECIDE PENDING IA: DELHI HC

The single Judge bench of the Delhi High Court Justice Manoj Jain has held that the trial court must first decide the Interlocutory Applications before proceeding further with recording evidence.

Elaborating the scope of Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC), the Court in its Judgement in Sh. Sumit Kumar Dang & Others Vs. Jai Durga Traders Pvt. Ltd., stated that the said provision of law grants inherent powers to the Courts to ensure justice and prevent any procedural injustice.

SC: JUSTICE MUST ALSO BE SEEN TO HAVE BEEN DONE

Taking a serious note of the tendency among the Judges to pass cryptic orders,such as, " Dismissed" without rendering the speaking judgment either on the spot or within a reasonable time, a division bench of Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the apex court observed that justice should not only be done, but it must also be seen to have been done. This is important to retain public confidence in judiciary, the bench added.

The bench while disposing of an appeal in a case titled, Ratilal Jhaverbhai Parmar & Others Vs. State of Gujarat & Others by its Judgement dated October 21 fixed time limits for dictating a judgment in the Court and delivering a judgment after reserving the same. Any inordinate delay in delivering the judgment erodes public confidence in the judiciary, the bench added and directed the appellant to file a petition before the Chief Justice for rehearing of his appeal by the High Court afresh by another bench.

DELHI HC: NCDRC SHOULD JUSTIFY WHILE IMPOSING COSTS

The Delhi High Court in a recent Judgement held that the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) cannot impose costs on a litigant without giving reasons for so doing.

In the instant case titled, Ganga medical centre and hospitals Pvt. Ltd & Others Vs. Arpit Tandon & Others, the NCDRC had imposed the cost of Rs 25,000 on the Revision Petitioner without giving any reasons therefore. The High Court waived the costs and directed the NCDRC to issue notice to the respondent. However, the court clarified that when a matter has been dismissed, no grounds are necessary.

CHAMPION OF ‘RIGHT TO PRIVACY’ JUSTICE PUTTASWAMY NO MORE

Former Judge of the Karnataka High Court, Justice K S Puttaswamy expired in Bangaluru on October 28. He was 98.

Justice Puttaswamy championed the cause of Right to Privacy. His famous case against the government which made certain personal data of the people for issuing the Aadhaar card, was heard by a 9-Judge bench of the Supreme Court. The bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud after elaborate discussions had unanimously held that Right to Privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by part III of the Constitution of India.