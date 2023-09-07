'Bharat Vadya Darshanam': Ensemble of 78 instrumentalists to perform for world leaders attending G20 Summit

New Delhi: Celebrating the rich tapestry of the country's musical heritage, an ensemble of virtuoso instrumentalists bringing different styles of classical and contemporary music will perform for world leaders attending the G20 Summit here, according to an official brochure of the programme.

The performance 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' -- Musical Journey of India -- by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' group will be showcased during the ceremonial dinner that will hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the honour of G20 leaders on September 9, officials said. It will feature Indian classical musical instruments such as santoor, saranagi, jal tarang and shehnai, among others, has been conceptualised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, according to the brochure. The ensemble is a "unique and groundbreaking musical presentation, a harmonious journey of Bharat through music," reads the concept note in the brochure.

Some of the prominent styles that will be depicted include the Hindustani, Carnatic folk and contemporary music, it says. "This journey will take us through all parts of India through their representative music. Our co-traveller will be the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' with an ensemble of 78 traditional instrumentalists from all over the country," the official brochure reads. "This pioneering programme celebrates the rich tapestry of Bharat's musical heritage, bringing together virtuoso instrumentalists who infuse their unique styles into a mesmerising symphony of sounds. With this innovative blend, the ensemble not only showcases the cultural depth of India but also creates an auditory experience that transcends regional boundaries ," it says. The performance will begin with compositions of Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), ending with few scores in Druta Laya (fast tempo), officials said.

The ensemble includes 34 Hindustani musical instruments, 18 Carnatic musical instruments and 26 folk musical instruments from across India. The 78 artistes include 11 children, 13 women, six differently-abled (divyang) artistes, 26 young men and 22 professionals, the brochure says. "We will immerse in some of the most ancient Vedic musical instruments, tribal instruments, folk instruments alongside classical musical instruments creating a beautiful soundscape. The participating musicians too are hailing from different regions of India, playing an array of traditional instruments in their traditional attire," it adds.

The musicians will play instruments in traditional attires of the region they belong to, officials said, adding, this first-of-its-kind initiative ensemble exemplifies the power of music in celebrating the country's diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner. The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. The G20 dinner for the heads of states and other top leaders will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam. In the official invitation for the ceremonial dinner sent out by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presindent Droupadi Murmu was addressed as the "President of Bharat"