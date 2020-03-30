BHEL employees contribute one-day salary to PM Relief Fund

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and its employees have come forward to help the Nation in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus, Covid-19.

BHEL employees have made a humble contribution of donating their one-day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to bolster the fight against this unprecedented medical emergency.

Significantly, BHEL's Ranipet unit has developed in-house a spray assembly that atomises the sanitising liquid and can be used for mass sanitisation for combating the Coronavirus, while consuming comparatively less liquid.

It has been named BHELMISTER and has been donated to the local administration of Ranipet for sanitising the whole town on a mass scale.

The design is being shared with all other units of BHEL so that it can be adapted and used by them as well. In addition, BHEL units at Tiruchirappalli, Haridwar, Bhopal and Jhansi, have made hand sanitisers in-house, for distribution and use at their local BHEL hospitals, dispensaries and also for distribution to the security personnel and essential services staff.

Three-ply masks have been made in-house by the company's Jhansi unit to meet the requirement of the unit's hospital, guest house, security guards and employees working under essential services.

Banners, hoardings, pamphlets and displays on Notice Boards regarding Safety measures and awareness on the coronavirus have been displayed across the organisation at its office premises and townships.

BHEL is fully geared up to offer assistance in whatever way possible to the nation's determination in combating this calamity and will keep stepping up its efforts in this direction.