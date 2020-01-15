Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad granted bail; ordered not to protest till Delhi elections

Tis Hazari Court granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) at Jama Masjid. Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Azad was accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20. The bail plea claimed there was no evidence against the allegations made against Azad in the FIR and his arrest was illegal.

Chandrashekhar Azad received a conditional bail that he does not reside/hold protests in Delhi for the next four weeks ahead of the Delhi elections. The court has also said that Chandrashekhar Azad cannot visit the Shaheen Bagh protest site. The court said that if Azad wishes to go somewhere, the police would escort him.

Further, Chandrashekhar Azad will have to appear before an SHO in Saharanpur, his hometown, every Saturday till a charge sheet is not filed in the matter.

The lawyer appearing for Azad said the Bhim Army chief faces threat in Uttar Pradesh.

While announcing the verdict, the court also reprimanded Azad and said the Bhim Army chief should "respect institutions and the prime minister".

On Tuesday, the court also pulled up the Delhi Police during Azad's bail hearing, saying he has a constitutional right to protest and that the police was behaving as if Jama Masjid was Pakistan. The other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.