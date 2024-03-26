Bhojshala was Saraswati temple: Archaeologist

New Delhi: Noted archaeologist K K Muhammed has claimed the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district was a Saraswati temple and later converted into an Islamic place of worship. He stressed that Hindus and Muslims should abide by the court’s decision and honour the Places of Worship Act 1991, and sit together to iron out differences over such places.

Muslims should also respect the sentiments of Hindus over Mathura and Kashi, he said on Sunday. Following directives from the Madhya Pradesh high court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out a survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex in MP’s tribal-dominated district.

Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

“The historical fact about Dhar (Bhojshala) is that it was a Saraswati temple. It was converted into an Islamic mosque. But as per the Places of Worship Act 1991, the cut-off year is 1947. If it was a temple in 1947 then it is a temple and if it was a mosque, then it is a mosque,” said Muhammed, a former ASI official. Muhammed was part of the first excavation team led by Professor B B Lal at Ayodhya in 1976-77. The Padma Shri awardee had earlier claimed to have first witnessed the remains of a Ram temple under the Babri masjid. “Both sides should stick to the Act. The high court will take a decision considering all facts. All should follow it (HC decision) as that will be the only solution,” he said.

There is no doubt the complex was a Saraswati temple, Muhammed said.