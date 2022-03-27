Bhubaneswar: Anganwadis to reopen from March 28

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Wednesday announced to reopen the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) from March 28 in the State. The AWCs were closed since April 19 amid epidemic.

After considerable drop in the number of covid-19 cases, the State Women and Child Development Department (WCD) in a letter to district Collectors asked to take necessary steps for implementing the SOP for reopening of the Anganwadis from Monday.

As per the decision, the AWCs will be kept open from 7:30 A.M to 9:30 AM, 25 days a month. Morning snacks and HCMs will be served to the pre-schoolers (3-6 years) in such a way that the sitting arrangement ensures social distance amongst children.

The government has however ruled that AWCs, where district administration decides not to reopen the AWCs depending on the local situation, may continue to remain closed.

If covid-19 cases are detected in future, in any GP, district administration may also close down AWCs of that G.P forthwith; ensure isolation and other protocols for the beneficiary so affected under intimation to office, the WCD department said in its notice.

Anganwadi premises must be kept clean and properly disinfected and sanitised prior to reopening. Handwash facility must be arranged at the entrance with soaps, water and sanitizers.

Doors and windows of the AWC must be kept open for proper air circulation. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs)/ Helpers (AWHs), children and everyone who is visiting AWC must wear face masks and maintain social distance for the entire period of stay in AWCs.

Messages on prevention of Covid-19 should be displayed at all AWCs.