Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle

Bhubaneswar: State Bank of India, Bhubaneswar Circle, donated a school bus and a pick-up vehicle to Open Learning Systems, Bhubaneswar, and Govind Godham Goshala, Puri, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. At an event organised at Dumduma, (RC & SARG) Corporate Centre, Mumbai, Managing Director Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh handed over the vehicles to representatives of these NGOs in the

presence of SBI, Bhubaneswar Circle, Chief General Manager Dinesh Pruthi, General Manager (NW-II) Kaushal Kishor Singh, DGM (B&O) AO Bhubaneswar, Prashant Kumar, DGM & CDO Manoj Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

From Open Learning Systems, Chief Executive Officer Prakash Kumar Rath and Vice President Kasturi Mo-hapatra received the school bus for the benefit of Divyang students. Similarly, Bishnu Charan Panda, Sec-retary-cum-Founder Trustee of Govind Godham Goshala, Puri, received the pick-up van for transporta-tion of stray and abandoned animals such as cows and bulls.