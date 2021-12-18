Bhutan confers highest civilian award on Modi

New Delhi: Bhutan on Friday conferred the country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering shared the news on social media and wrote, "Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Narendra Modiji's name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo".

The Bhutan's Prime Minister's Office added, "HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan.

In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person". Last year, Modi visited Bhutan to diversify partnership with the kingdom from the hydro-power sector and to enhance trade and linkages in space and education.