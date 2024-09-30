Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday, while reacting to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ in the national Capital charge against the Centre and the LG on Sunday, said that it was a brazen attempt by the defunct AAP government to wash its hands off its responsibility.



He claimed that the AAP government was resorting to theatrics to divert attention from real issues.

The AAP's National Convener Kejriwal, on Sunday stated that there was no law and order in the national Capital and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees it, should take effective action.

Arvind Kejriwal's comments came in response to three shooting incidents that took place within 24 hours in Delhi recently.

Talking to IANS, Hussain said, "There is complete law and order in Delhi. Actions have been taken in all the incidents that have happened earlier."

BJP National Spokesperson further claimed that they "want to hide their shortcomings that's why they are making such statements."

"They also want to divert the attention of the people from the real issues and are defaming Delhi," he added.

Reacting to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said that he would stay alive until the PM was removed from power, he said, "He was not well on Sunday as his health deteriorated during the J&K rally. We wish him a long life. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also enquired about his health. We all wish him to stay healthy. But his recent remark on PM Modi is an irresponsible statement. We pray that he lives for more than 100 years so that on his 100th birthday, PM Modi as the Prime Minister of the country, will give him a birthday bouquet."

Hussain further expressed happiness that veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty would be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"I congratulate him for this honour. It is a matter of great pride and happiness that Chakraborty will be given the prestigious award. He is a great artist. PM Modi has praised him a lot."