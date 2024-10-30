Big Diwali Sale 2024: Top Deals and Discounts You Shouldn't Miss

What first thing comes to mind when you hear the word sale? For some, it can be the happiness of getting wishlist items. However, for others, it can be all about the thrill of hunting for the best deals and discounts. This is where Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2024 emerged as a perfect opportunity to indulge. Whether you are looking for electronics, fashion, home essentials, or more, this sale has something for everyone.

With the festive sale offering amazing bargains, now is the ideal time to upgrade your wardrobes and gadgets from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Nothing, and so on.

The event, which aligns with the festive season of Dusshera and Diwali, is known for its huge discounts and special offers. Last year the sale began on November 2, 2023, but this year, it started earlier on October 21, 2024, to cater to the increased festive shopping demand. Thus, with a wide range of products available at unbeatable prices, this sale is a must-not-miss event for all shoppers looking to save big on their purchases.

So, don't wait any longer and take advantage of the best discounts and bargains before they're all gone.

Flipkart Sale Deals

As the Big Diwali Sale 2024 is already live, make sure to check the website or app for daily flash deals and unique offers to help you get your favourite product. Take advantage of this opportunity to purchase gifts for loved ones or treat yourself to something unique and special without breaking the bank.

This year, individuals are getting discounts on the same price that Big Billion Day has provided across several categories:

Electronics and Accessories: Discounts of up to 80% off on top brands like Samsung, Sony, and JBL, among others. So, make the most of it and create a happy place.

Fashion Discount: Up to 90% off on clothing, footwear, and beauty products from popular brands. So, make the most of these amazing deals and revamp your wardrobe or beauty routine without overspending.

Smart TVs and Home Essentials: Discounts ranging from 75% to 80% off on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, and home essentials from trusted brands like LG, Thomson, and Realme. Thus, you can upgrade your living space with the latest technology and gadgets without breaking the bank.

Smartphones: Brands such as Apple, Nothing, Realme, Samsung, and many more are also featuring significant deals, along with a 10% instant discount bank offer.

Additional Benefits: Shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, cashback, and coupon discounts to further maximise their savings.

Biggest Price Drop on Smartphones

Among huge deals and offers on electronics, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has seen the most significant price cut, with a whopping 57% discount excluding bank discounts. In fact, there are plenty of other deals on smartphones that you should not pass up, especially with such a significant discount. So, let's delve into some:

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: MRP Rs. 74,999 | Deal price: Rs. 57,499

Realme GT 5G: MRP Rs. 40,999 | Deal Price: Rs. 18,799

Google Pixel 8: MRP Rs. 75,999 | Deal price: Rs. 39,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: MRP Rs. 89,999 | Deal price: Rs. 37,999

Realme GT 2 Pro: MRP Rs. 57,999 | Deal price: Rs. 21,999

Apple iPhone 15: MRP Rs. 69,900 | Deal price: Rs. 55,999

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G: MRP Rs. 25,999 | Deal price: Rs. 21,999*

Credit Card Offers

In fact, Flipkart is offering a number of great credit card offers and EMI options during the Big Diwali sale.

Use SBI to get a 10% instant discount on all purchases.

Get a 5% unlimited cashback on all purchases with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

“MobileWaliDiwali” Flipkart offers 0% no-cost EMI and unbeatable exchange offers on all smartphones during the Big Diwali Sale.

Individuals can also take advantage of the Flipkart Pay Later credit option, which allows customers to shop on Flipkart and pay later, eliminating the requirement for a bank card or down payment. In 30 seconds, they may sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and receive a credit limit of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

It's a great way to shop on Flipkart without having to pay up ahead. It is also an excellent choice for those who do not have a bank card or have a limited credit limit.

Don't Miss the Deal of 2024!

Now, as the sale is live and creating buzz everywhere, make your festive season even more exciting and glorious with Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale to shop all your favourite products easily and swiftly.

So, light up your home and your life by purchasing all of your desired items and accessories during this deal. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your family, grab the products you want at the best price and make them yours. To top it off, you can shop for all of these products and more from the comfort of your own home, and they will be delivered right to your doorstep.