Big twist in Haryana IPS officer suicide case

Rohtak/Chandigarh: A Haryana cop in Rohtak has allegedly committed suicide, accusing the deceased officer, Y Puran Kumar, of corruption, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lather, who was posted with the cyber cell of Rohtak Police.

In his final video, ASI Sandeep expressed support to former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia who was shunted after the incident. In the video, Sandeep said that Bijarnia is an honest police officer. Police sources said that Sandeep played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, an aide of Puran Kumar.

"ASI Sandeep was a very hardworking and an honest person in our department. We received information that a body has been found after which we reached here," Rohtak Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria told reporters at the incident site.

Asked about the video and the note, he said, "To say anything at this stage is difficult. The forensic team is investigating."

In a video recorded before his death, Sandeep levelled serious allegations against Puran Kumar, comparing his act to the sacrifices made by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He is heard saying that “the country will awaken when we sacrifice ourselves on the path of truth." Puran Kumar’s name had recently surfaced in a bribery case.