Big win for NDA in Bihar: IANS Survey

New Delhi: A pre-election survey conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications predicted a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, giving the ruling coalition a 49 per cent vote share and an estimated 150–160 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

The poll, titled “Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Opinion Poll-2025," indicates that the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP, is likely to consolidate power in the state amid debates over unemployment, migration, and governance.

According to the survey, Nitish Kumar remains the most preferred chief ministerial candidate, with 42% of respondents backing him for another term.

The projected vote share represents a sharp jump from the NDA’s 37.3 per cent in the 2020 elections, where it narrowly edged past the Opposition despite an almost equal share of votes.

Within the alliance, the BJP is expected to lead with 21 per cent votes and 80–85 seats, followed by JD(U) with 18 per cent votes and 60–65 seats. Smaller allies, including Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), are together projected to add around 10–15 seats. The Opposition INDIA Bloc — comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties — is forecast to secure 36 per cent votes and 70–85 seats, slightly below its 2020 tally of 37.2 per cent.