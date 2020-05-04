Biggest 24-hour spike in deaths, cases

New Delhi: More than a month into a countrywide lockdown, India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus patients with 2,487 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 83 deaths - also the highest - taking the total to 40,263 cases and 1,306 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In the last week, the country has registered more than 13,000 cases and more than 700 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness, which began in China's Wuhan city in December and has spread to over 180 countries.

The lockdown is set to ease from tomorrow in parts of the country that are least affected by the pandemic identified as Orange and Green zones. Strict restrictions continue to be in place in worst-hit districts marked as "Red Zones"

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12296 with 521 deaths, though 2000 people have also recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat reported 5055 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4122 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2846), Rajasthan (2772), Tamil Nadu (2757) and Uttar Pradesh (2626).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 262 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 65 and Delhi 64. Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1583 cases and 33 deaths so far, Bihar 482 cases and 4 deaths, Haryana 394 and four deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 666 cases and 8 deaths, Karnataka 606 and 25 deaths and Kerala 500 cases and 4 deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.nipur and Arunachal Pradesh.