Biggest dramabaaz: Priyanka hits back at Modi’s ‘drama’ jab

New Delhi: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘drama’ jab, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Election situation, SIR, and pollution are huge issues. Let us discuss them. What is Parliament for? It's not drama. Speaking about and raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the public."

Hours before the winter session began, Modi launched a direct jab at the Opposition, saying Parliament needs “delivery, not drama”, triggering a fierce backlash from Priyanka Gandhi.

She accused the PM of dismissing democratic responsibilities.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh intensified the attack, alleging that Modi avoids Parliament while demanding Opposition cooperation from outside. He labelled the PM the “biggest dramabaaz,” claiming that Parliament fails to function because the Prime Minister refuses to allow discussions on urgent matters. The Opposition parties said PM’s remarks accusing the Opposition of indulging in drama in Parliament are “nothing but hypocrisy”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement on X: “Instead of addressing the real issues, PM Modi has once again made his ‘dramabazi delivery.” He said the reality is that the government has been continuously trampling on parliamentary decorum and system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known.

“Due to SIR, BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process. The Opposition wants to prioritize issues, including ‘vote theft’ and we will continuously raise them in Parliament,” the Congress leader added.