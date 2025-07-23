Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Emerges As Key Contender In Vice Presidential Succession Race Following Dhankhar's Exit

The unexpected departure of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the Vice Presidency has triggered immediate speculation about potential successors, with constitutional requirements mandating that replacement elections occur with minimal delay. Dhankhar's abrupt resignation on July 21, 2025, citing medical concerns, has left India's second-highest constitutional office vacant and political circles buzzing with candidate possibilities.

Among the emerging frontrunners, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar represents perhaps the most intriguing possibility despite initial appearances of being an unlikely choice. Political observers and NDA allies, including Upendra Kushwaha, have suggested that Kumar might consider stepping down from his current role to allow generational transition in Bihar politics. This speculation gains credence from Union Minister Chirag Paswan's announcement regarding his intentions to contest upcoming Bihar elections, potentially creating space for Kumar's graceful transition to national office.

Kumar's lengthy tenure as Bihar's chief minister positions him as someone seeking an honorable exit strategy while maintaining political relevance at the national level. His experience and regional influence could make him an attractive candidate for the ruling coalition, particularly given his established relationships within the NDA framework.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena emerges as another significant contender, despite serving only three years in his current position. The 67-year-old former corporate executive has been subject to persistent speculation about advancement to higher office, with sources suggesting preparations for a "bigger assignment." Saxena's tenure in Delhi has been marked by significant political influence, particularly in his interactions with the AAP government.

His administrative approach has involved blocking various policy initiatives and appointment decisions by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government, extending from Delhi Jal Board matters to broader governance issues. Political analysts suggest that Saxena's confrontational style with the Delhi administration played a role in shaping public perception battles that ultimately affected Kejriwal's political standing.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presents another compelling option, with his current tenure concluding on August 6, creating perfect timing for potential elevation. The 66-year-old former railway minister brings extensive BJP experience from Uttar Pradesh and has overseen the sensitive post-Article 370 transition period in the union territory.

Sinha's supporters credit him with providing stability during a crucial period following the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir. However, his tenure concludes amid security challenges, including the recent Pahalgam terror incident that resulted in multiple civilian casualties, which could influence his candidacy prospects.

The constitutional mandate for swift election proceedings means that official announcements and candidate selections will likely occur rapidly. Each potential candidate brings distinct advantages and political considerations that will factor into the ruling coalition's decision-making process.

The selection process will ultimately depend on various political calculations, including regional representation, experience levels, and alignment with current government priorities. As speculation continues, these three names represent the most credible possibilities for succeeding Dhankhar in India's Vice Presidency.