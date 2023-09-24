  • Menu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA alliance: Maheshwar Hazari

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Highlights

Maheshwar Hazari, the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, made a crucial comment on the India Alliance on Sunday.

New Delhi: Maheshwar Hazari, the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, made a crucial comment on the India Alliance on Sunday. He stated that the alliance's prime ministerial candidate will be Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He went on to say that no other politician, except Nitish Kumar, is capable of doing so. He stated that the coalition will make an announcement in this respect soon. Hazari made the assertion when asked about the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for 17 years, according to Maheshwar Hazari. He further stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has all of the qualities required to become the country's prime minister. All the people of socialist ideology in the country want Nitish Kumar to become the PM candidate. He claimed that Nitish Kumar's name will be included when the INDIA Alliance announces its prime ministerial candidate. At the same time, this statement by Hazari has intensified the excitement in the politics of Bihar.

