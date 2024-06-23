Bihar Deputy CM Vows Jail Time for NEET Exam Paper Leak Culprits

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday assured that an in-depth inquiry is underway regarding the alleged paper leak in the NEET exam, and the responsible individuals will face jail time.

Last month, Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit detained 13 people, including the primary suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, linked to the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The investigation also involved the detention of six individuals from Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

Addressing reporters in Gwalior, Choudhary confirmed, ''An inquiry is underway. The culprits and their methods will be unveiled, and they will be jailed following FIR filings.''

The NEET-UG 2024 exam saw participation from over 24 lakh candidates across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, with results announced on June 4.

Allegations of irregularities surfaced as 67 candidates attained top scores, leading to suspicions of a question paper leak in Bihar.

Some candidates have petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding a re-examination due to concerns over the exam's integrity.

Sources reported that nine aspirants, including four from Bihar now in custody, allegedly accessed the question paper and answers at a 'safe house' near Patna before the exam on May 5.