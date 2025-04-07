BJP Leaders Demand Restoration of Rajoli’s Historic Forts and Temples, Protection of Encroached Temple Lands

Gadwal: BJP leaders and local activists have called for the immediate restoration of ancient structures in Rajoli village, underlining the historical and cultural significance of the region. Under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Shashi Kumar, a team including former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy visited the site of the old fort walls and stepwells near the Sri Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy Temple.

Speaking to the media, Ramachandra Reddy highlighted that the Rajoli estate was once ruled by Raja Nalla Somanadri, also known as Pedda Somabhupaludu. He built the fort, temple walls, towers, and other structures, according to historical references found in the book Samagra Andhra Sahityam – Volume 2. The fort also houses the sacred Sri Sri Sri Lakshmi Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy temple.

The BJP leaders expressed concern over the current dilapidated condition of the structures. "The towers along the temple road are now covered in thorny bushes, with stones from the structure having collapsed and the remaining ones reaching a stage of ruin," said Ramachandra Reddy.

They urged the Telangana government to protect and restore historical forts, stepwells, and temples in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. Sites highlighted include the Nizamkonda Fort in the Krishna River, Gadwal Mud Fort, Pragatur Mud Fort, and stone towers in villages like Alampur, Rajoli, Gattu, Chinna Tandrapadu, and Dev Banda. They emphasized that these sites could be developed into tourist attractions, promoting local heritage and economy.

The leaders also raised the issue of illegal encroachments on the 250 acres of land originally donated as an "inam" (grant) to the Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy temple. They demanded that Endowment Department officials take action to reclaim the land and ensure that income generated from it is used for temple rituals and maintenance, such as Bhupathi Deepotsavam and Naivedyam offerings.

The program saw participation from Alampur MLA candidate Rajagopal, Gadwal MLA candidate Shiva Reddy, BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, Mandal President Ij Gopalakrishna, former Mandal President Sanjeeva Reddy, and several senior leaders including Pardipuram Veerayya Chari, Narasimhulu, EC Anjaneyulu, Mallesh, Gattu Ramu, Chinnappa, Rajesh, Govindarajulu, Mahesh, Jamanna Mahesh, Veeresh, Tirumalesh, Konkati Ramu, Bheemudu, Bellam Narsinlu, Devendra, and leaders from Chinna Tandrapadu village like Booth President Boya Bheemudu, Rajasekhar, and Shiva Ramudu.

The leaders collectively urged the state government to recognize the historical significance of Rajoli and take responsibility for preserving its ancient heritage.