BJP Foundation Day Celebrated in Venkatapuram Village, Aiza Mandal

Gadwal: On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Foundation Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organized in Venkatapuram village of Aiza Mandal under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna.
The event was graced by former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who addressed the gathering as the chief guest. In his speech, he highlighted the journey of the BJP since its inception by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on April 6, 1980. He proudly noted that the BJP, which once had only two parliamentary seats, has grown to become the only party to secure 303 seats and establish governments independently in 15 states, and in alliance with others in a total of 21 states across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, contestant and Gadwal MLA Shivareddy emphasized that BJP is a party known for discipline and strong ideological foundation. He stated that the BJP stands as a symbol of clean governance and corruption-free administration, ensuring good governance for the people of the country.
Several key party leaders and members participated in the celebration, including State Kisan Morcha Executive Member Bhimsen Rao, Venkatapuram Mahesh, Veerayya Achari, Bellam Narsinglu, Bheemudu, Shivaramudu, Shekhar, and a large number of villagers from Venkatapuram.