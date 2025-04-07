All-Party Committee Submits Petition to Collector Demanding Relocation of Ieeja Gurukula School Back to Ieeja Town

Live
Leaders from an all-party committee submitted a petition to the district collector, requesting the relocation of the Social Welfare Gurukula School back to Ieeja town.
Gadwal: Leaders from an all-party committee submitted a petition to the district collector, requesting the relocation of the Social Welfare Gurukula School back to Ieeja town. The school, originally sanctioned for Ieeja mandal, initially operated for a year from the Boys' School in Ieeja. However, due to an increase in the number of classes and lack of adequate infrastructure, the school was shifted to a private building near Erravalli crossroads in Itikyala mandal.
Currently, the school continues to operate in substandard conditions in a rented private bungalow, and the property owner is reportedly seeking to vacate the premises. The leaders urged officials to consider shifting the school back to Ieeja, where better facilities are available. Specifically, they proposed relocating the school to the building formerly used by Shiva Sai Degree College, which they said has sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the students. Furthermore, the committee pointed out that government land near Timmapa Temple, close to the Srisailam highway under the Ieeja flyover (currently housing a municipal nursery), had already been allocated for the Gurukula School.
They requested that officials take serious note of this and ensure the construction or establishment of the school on this allocated land in the interest of students and their parents. The petition was submitted by Akhilapaksha Committee leaders including Nagara Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Md. Taher, Kuruva Palleiah, Veerayya Shetty, SP Hanumanthu, Ashwa Mareppa, Driver Krishna, Raju, Writer Konda, among others.