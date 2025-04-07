DC directs officials to swift resolve the issue of grievance

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to prioritize grievances submitted through the Prajavani program and resolve them promptly without delay.

During the Prajavani program held on Monday at the meeting hall of the Collectorate, a total of 37 complaints were received. Complainants from various parts of the district submitted their petitions directly to the District Collector, seeking solutions to their issues.

The Collector instructed officials to examine each petition carefully and ensure that the issues are resolved at the earliest, without keeping any applications pending unnecessarily.

Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, along with officials from various departments, participated in the program.