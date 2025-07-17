Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Promises Free Power Supply up to 125 Units from August

As the Bihar polls gather steam, chief minister Nitish Kumar announcements major relief for residents — free electricity up to 125 units.

The chief minister, while announcing the scheme, said his government has always focused on keeping things affordable. “We have decided that from 1 August 2025, that is, from the July bill onwards, all domestic consumers in the state will free electricity policy Bihar for up to 125 units of electricity,” Nitish said in a post on X.

"The objective of the scheme is to benefit nearly 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state as mentioned in the post."

"The Uttar Pradesh government will bear the entire cost of solar power system installation for families in extreme poverty under the Kutir Jyoti scheme. Families that are not in extreme poverty will get major financial support so that going solar is affordable."

It means domestic consumers will no longer have to bear any cost for electricity up to 125 units, and at the same time, it is estimated that within the next three years, up to 10,000 megawatts of solar energy will be available in the state,” Kumar said. A day earlier, Nitish had asked officials to speed up recruitment of teachers in government schools, instructing officials to initiate the TRE 4 process. He also reiterated that the 35% women’s quota is applicable only to women candidates who are residents of Bihar in Bihar elections 2025.

Nitish’s slew of announcements comes ahead of the Bihar polls, due in late 2025. Earlier, Nitish’s former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also made a series of welfare announcements, including up to 200 units of free electricty.

The RJD has also promised a monthly cash transfer of Rs 2,500 to women under the proposed Mai Behan Maan scheme, and 200 units of free electricity, as well as electricity subsidy in Bihar and gas cylinders at Rs 500.