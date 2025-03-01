Bihar embarked on new path of development under Nitish Kumar's leadership: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, acknowledging his significant contributions to the state's development.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his congratulations, stating, "Many best wishes to the successful Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, on his birthday. Under his leadership, the state has embarked on a new path of development. May God grant him a healthy and long life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined in the felicitations, lauding Kumar’s leadership.

He shared his sentiments on X, stating, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji. Under your leadership, NDA has become synonymous with public welfare and good governance in Bihar. I wish you good health and long life."

Additionally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan extended his warm wishes to the Chief Minister, emphasising the positive impact of Kumar's governance.

Paswan wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Nitish Kumar ji, on his birthday. I pray to God that you remain healthy and continue contributing to the overall development of Bihar."

The Janata Dal (United), the political party founded by Nitish Kumar, also conveyed their greetings through their official handle on X. They expressed, "On behalf of the Janata Dal (United) family, infinite birthday wishes to the symbol of trust of Bihar, the efficient carrier of development, the respected Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji."

Nitish Kumar, who was born on March 1, 1951, is the 22nd Chief Minister of Bihar and has been in office since February 22, 2015. He holds the distinction of being Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, currently in his ninth term.