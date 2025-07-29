Bihar Panchayat Secretary Files Case Against RJD MLA After Threatening Phone Call

A panchayat secretary in Bihar has taken legal action against a sitting MLA following a heated phone conversation that has drawn comparisons to popular web series scenarios. The incident has sparked discussions about power dynamics between elected officials and government employees.

Sandeep Kumar, serving as panchayat secretary for Baluwa in Maner, lodged a formal complaint at an SC/ST police station against RJD MLA Bhai Virendra. The complaint alleges that the legislator used casteist language and made threatening statements during their interaction.

The confrontation began on July 26 when MLA Virendra contacted Kumar regarding the processing status of a death certificate. The situation escalated when the panchayat secretary initially failed to recognize the caller's identity, which reportedly angered the political leader.

An audio recording of their conversation subsequently went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, a voice attributed to the MLA can be heard expressing frustration at not being immediately recognized, stating his widespread recognition across the country.

The panchayat secretary maintained his composure during the call, emphasizing the importance of respectful communication and stating he would not be intimidated. This response further aggravated the situation, leading to more aggressive language from the caller.

The MLA allegedly threatened physical violence, specifically mentioning striking the official with footwear, and challenged the secretary to pursue legal action if desired. The legislator suggested that various consequences could follow such a confrontation.

Following the audio clip's circulation online, administrative action was swift. The Block Development Officer issued a showcause notice to the panchayat secretary, questioning his conduct during the interaction with the elected representative.

Despite facing administrative scrutiny, Kumar proceeded with filing his formal complaint against the MLA. His allegations include the use of caste-based derogatory language and explicit threats made during their conversation.

Local police authorities have confirmed receipt of the complaint and indicated that proper investigative procedures will be followed. They stated that appropriate legal measures would be implemented based on the findings of their inquiry.

The incident has drawn attention due to its resemblance to fictional portrayals of political-administrative conflicts in popular entertainment media. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between elected officials and civil servants in rural administrative settings.

The case represents a rare instance of a lower-level government employee challenging a sitting legislator through formal legal channels, potentially setting a precedent for similar future conflicts.