Bihar polls on mind, Nadda goes into huddle with BJP leaders

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is holding a meeting with party General Secretaries here, where the upcoming Bihar elections are likely to be on top of the agenda among other issues, party sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that macro strategies are likely to be discussed in the meeting at the BJP headquarters here on how to win the Bihar elections, ahead of which the BJP has held virtual addresses as an initial warm-up exercise.

The sources told IANS that two issues the BJP is attaching extreme importance to this time are booth management and caste calculations in India's most caste-sensitive state.

Though it is unclear whether Sushant Singh Rajput's June 14 death will come up for discussion in the meeting or not, the case certainly has a bearing on electoral prospects due to caste implications.

In fact, it were BJP lawmakers like Rupa Ganguly, Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tewari and Subramanian Swamy who first demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, giving the party a headstart.

This weekend, Nadda virtually addressed the state 'karyakarini' on its concluding day, which met to strategise the Bihar elections.

Putting speculation over the Lok Janshakti Party-Janata Dal-United tussle at rest, he said that the National Democratic Alliance will fight the elections together and put up a united front.

Interestingly, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who too was part of that weekend meeting of the Bihar BJP, has been actively engaged by the party for the state polls.

The BJP hopes that since Fadnavis hails from Maharashtra and fought for Sushant's 'cause', it may send the right signal to the voters in Bihar.