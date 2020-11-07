Bihar polls: Presiding Officer dies of heart attack

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Even as polling was underway on Saturday in 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts of Bihar, a Presiding Officer posted at a polling centre in Muzaffarpur district's Katra Block died due to heart attack.

"Presiding Officer Kedar Rai, deployed at voting centre number 190 in Katra, died of a heart attack," an official said.

He was employed with the state Irrigation Department. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Voting for 243 Assembly seats was slated to be held in three phases. Polling in 71 seats in the first phase was held on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3 in the second phase. Polling in the third and final phase is going on on Saturday. Counting of the votes will be taken up on November 10.