  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bihar SIR: Over 98% electors submit docs

Bihar SIR: Over 98% electors submit docs
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said documents of 98.2% electors were received with eight more days left for people to...

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said documents of 98.2% electors were received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the intensive revision of voters' list.

It underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick