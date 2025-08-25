Live
- India aligns with shift in global guidelines for influenza vaccination
- Woman dies after being thrown from flyover in car-bike collision
- Dharmasthala defamation case: YouTuber Sameer gets bail
- Seminar on ‘Functioning of Private Universities in K’taka’ held at CMR University
- Ex MLA alleges innocent ‘mask man’ sacrificed in Dharmasthala row
- A cultural milestone goes digital-first with YouTube
- Huntington Disease Society of India urges govt to recognise HD as a rare disease
- Shimoga Court hands death penalty to woman, partner
- Man arrested for stalking college student
- Alliance University organises awareness session
Bihar SIR: Over 98% electors submit docs
Highlights
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said documents of 98.2% electors were received with eight more days left for people to...
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said documents of 98.2% electors were received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the intensive revision of voters' list.
It underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.
Next Story