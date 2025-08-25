Bihar SIR: Over 98% electors submit docs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said documents of 98.2% electors were received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the intensive revision of voters' list.

It underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.