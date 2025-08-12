Bihar: Tiger captured in Bagaha after farmer’s death; to be shifted to Patna zoo

Live
Patna: The Bihar Forest Department on Tuesday captured a tiger that had strayed from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) into residential areas of Bagaha, killing a farmer a day earlier, and injuring a forest tracker.
The operation, completed within 24 hours, involved sedating the big cat and transporting it safely for medical examination before its planned transfer to Patna Zoo.
The tiger had attacked and killed farmer Mathura Mahato while he was working in his field in Nariya Sareh near Ghoraghaat Khairhani village, adjacent to the Govardhana forest area of VTR Forest Division-1.
During the rescue mission, forest worker Vijay Oraon was injured in a tiger attack on Tuesday.
VTR Forest Conservator-cum-Field Director Dr. Neshamani K said the tiger, estimated to be around 12 years old, was found in a weak condition.
Veterinary checks suggest it had been unable to hunt wild prey due to age and weakness, forcing it into human settlements.
Officials believe its original habitat is in Nepal’s Madi forest.
The rescue team — including DFO Vikas Ahlawat, Ranger Satyam Kumar, Veterinary Doctor Sanjeev Kumar, and Biologist Pankaj Ojha — tracked the tiger’s movements using drone cameras.
A trap was laid in a sugarcane field, and the animal was sedated with a tranquilliser gun at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, before being loaded into a rescue vehicle.
The tiger’s health check-up has been completed, and it will soon be shifted to Patna Zoo.
The Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) and surrounding areas, including Manguraha and Gobardhana, are considered as natural habitat of wildlife animals.
As per the official figures, 54 tigers have been residing in VTR.
Located in the Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district, the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve is renowned for its rich biodiversity.
It serves as a natural habitat for iconic species such as tigers, leopards, deer, blackbucks, and many others.