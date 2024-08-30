Bihar top cop CISF DG; SSB head to lead BSF

New Delhi: Bihar Police chief Rajwinder Singh Bhatti and SSB's head Daljit Singh Chaudhary were on Wednesday appointed the director generals of Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force, respectively. While the CISF guards the country's critical infrastructure including airports, nuclear installations and space establishments among others, the BSF protects Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Bhatti, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been working as the Bihar Police chief since December 2022.

He has been appointed as the DG, CISF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2025, a Personnel Ministry order said. The post of CISF chief fell vacant due to Nina Singh's superannuation last month. Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Anish Dayal Singh has been holding additional charge of the post of DG CISF. Bhatti had earlier worked as Additional Director General (Eastern Command), BSF and as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in various capacities.

Bhatti’s batchmate Chaudhary, who is currently the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been appointed as the DG, BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025. The Centre had earlier this month curtailed the tenure of the then BSF DG Nitin Agrawal. Agarwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was sent back to his cadre state Kerala. His removal as the head of the paramilitary force, which guards the sensitive India-Pakistan border, had come amidst incidents of terror attacks that had claimed 22 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Chaudhary, senior IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, took over as the chief of SSB on January 24 this year. The force guards the country’s frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan. Chaudhary has also served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from his cadre state UP.

On Tuesday, the Centre appointed Bihar-cadre IPS officer B Srinivasan as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism force. Srinivasan is the director of Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir.