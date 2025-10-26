Bihar will have Muslim Dy CM, hints Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has indicated that a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister may be appointed if the Mahagathbandhan forms the next government in Bihar, claiming widespread distrust in the incumbent NDA administration.

Tejashwi said the people of Bihar are ready for change and that the Opposition alliance is united, unlike the NDA, which has yet to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Tejashwi said the Mahagathbandhan, comprising seven parties including the RJD and Congress, remains cohesive.

He dismissed suggestions of delay or confusion in announcing his candidature, pointing out that the NDA has not declared its CM face, with Amit Shah stating MLAs will decide after results. Tejashwi added that the alliance partners, including Congress, had long trusted him, referencing his previous role as chairperson of the Mahagathbandhan coordination committee in 2020. On the question of representation, Tejashwi said the alliance may appoint multiple Deputy Chief Ministers, including from the Muslim community, to ensure inclusivity. He criticised the NDA for objecting to EBC representation, saying its IT cell had been trolling the alliance over candidate selections.