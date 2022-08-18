Bihar's Education department team visits Delhi for having an overall view of Delhi education model

New Delhi: A team from education department Bihar has reached Delhi to have an overall view of Arvind Kejriwal's education model.Chandrashekhar, who took over as the Education Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, will study the education model of other states including Delhi.When the team arrived in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if we learn from one another in this way, the country will go ahead. We must turn India into the number 1 country in the world.



Kejriwal tweeted and said, 'Welcome to Chandrashekhar ji and his team in government schools of Delhi.We'll be glad to show them the Delhi government schools. If we learn from each other in this way, then the nation will go forward.Together, we need to give the best possible education to all the children in the country, to make India the first country in the world."

Chandrashekhar, who took over as the education minister, had said that large number of vacancies in government schools and lack of proper evaluation system are the main reasons due to which students of the state are suffering.Personally, I believe that the existing school system should be changed. He said that the standard of education in the schools is very good. The educational model of Kejriwal is commendable.

