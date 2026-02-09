Biker's death: AAP's Saurabh detained while protesting

New Delhi: The AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj was briefly detained in Janakpuri on Sunday, with police saying the action was taken as he was trying to stage a protest over the death of a biker who fell into a 15-feet deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini's Sector 10, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he fell into a pit dug by the DJB for a sewer pipeline restoration project.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj and his companions were trying to walk towards the pit to light candles in the memory of the biker when they were detained.

A senior police officer said the action was taken as the AAP leaders were trying to stage a protest.