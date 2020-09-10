Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED

Kochi: In what could be a long drawn struggle for the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of its powerful state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday morning presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), here, after he was served a notice to appear before them.

The younger of the two sons of Balakrishnan, Bineesh has been in the news for the past one decade, for his business dealings. His business includes hotels, financial companies and a few others where he has business interests with numerous partners.

Balakrishnan's elder son Binoy Kodiyeri has been in the media limelight too; first for an alleged fraud which took place in Dubai, after an Arab national raised a complaint. Another case happened when a woman from Bihar went to a court in Mumbai, claiming that she was cheated by him and they have a son. The result of a DNA test is awaited in the case. Though Bineesh sought more time for his appearance, the ED officials put their foot down and said he will have to appear on Wednesday itself.

Bineesh was asked to report at 11 a.m., but sensing that the media would be after him, he came with his driver around 9.15 a.m. to the ED office, but was greeted by a huge number of media personnel, who followed him in the ED office. Despite a volley of questions put to him, Bineesh kept mum and went inside the office. When the now controversial gold smuggling case surfaced in July after the Customs first arrested a former public relations officer -- P. S.Sarith -- of the UAE Consulate and the NIA picked up Swapna Suresh, who has links with top police and bureaucrats, the speculation in the media was -- would Bineesh be also involved. But it was not until the end of the last month, his name first surfaced when a Kerala youth Anoop Mohammed was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru. Soon came the statement of Bineesh that he and Anoop were friends and he had extended a loan of Rs six lakh to him and also gave Rs 15,000 very recently as he had no money to return home from Bengaluru.

And after that, came more reports about Bineesh's business dealings with his friends and close associates. By now the ED has taken statements from his close friends and business associates. Balakrishnan broke his silence after the Congress and the BJP were breathing fire. He said that the law enforcing agencies were free to do their job and no one can finish off him (Balakrishnan) emotionally, as he is a strong Communist and Bineesh will give all the answers.

For Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this is a big blow and he has been brushing aside all questions related to the matter.

The coming days will reveal, if the going for them would be easy, as the local body polls and two Assembly by-elections are expected soon, and the Assembly polls in the next year. IANS