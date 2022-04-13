Bio-diversity park to be set up at Champajhar

Jajpur: A big bio-diversity park will be set up at Champajhar in Sukinda block in Jajpur district. The Champajhar Biodiversity Park (CBP) will be spread over 60 acres on the foot hills of Mahagiri forest. The aim of this natural park is to conserve plants from extinction and also to ensure natural landscape of the area, officials said. The CBP project costs Rs 8.7 crore. The entire amount will be spent from the District Mineral Fund, they said. Sukinda legislator Pritiranjan Ghadei laid the foundation of the project in the presence of the Forest and Environment department officials.

"The CBP, the first such project in the district, is expected to bring thousands of tourists from across the State and beyond every year. It will have 16 conservation concepts, all developed at a cost of Rs 8.7 crore. The park is expected to generate employment for at least 1,000 persons, according to preliminary estimates by the forest authorities," said Ghadei.

Forest officials say objectives of the park include biodiversity conservation, natural conservation of water of nearby Ganda Nullah, raising of a garden of over 300 species of medicinal plants medicinal herbs/shrubs, a Navagraha park, a natural landscape, livelihood enhancement, eco-restoration of degraded forests, putting up rose, basil and Bamboo gardens , besides Lily and Lotus gardens.

"The project is based on utilisation of natural products with zero carbon footprint and sustainable utilisation of resources," said a forest official.