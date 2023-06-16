Live
Biparjoy Cyclone Live Updates: leaves a trail of destruction
Ahmedabad: Heavy rains continue to lash coastal districts of Gujarat. Over 5 metres high tidal waves in Kutchh. Several trees uprooted, poles uprooted many houses partially damaged. Fortunately no loss of life reported. Meanwhile PM Narendra Modi takes stock of situation. He spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
- 16 Jun 2023 2:24 AM GMT
According to IMD by noon wind speed will come down in Gujarat to below 40 kms but rains will continue.
- 16 Jun 2023 2:24 AM GMT
Over 20 injured in Dwaraka district hundreds of electric poles have fallen down. Huge hoardings have fallen. Power outage in all coastal areas. 940 villsges in darkness .Many vehicles suffered damage. At some places streets are inundated.they Cyclone effect now moving towards Rajasthan. Rajasthan administration gearing up to meet the challenge.