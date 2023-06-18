Biparjoy: Incessant rainfall create flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Incessant rain caused by depression (Remnant of Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy) have been lashing many parts of the Rajasthan since last 24 hours creating a flood-like situation.



Several areas have been submerged after Surava dam at Sanchore in Jalore district breached on Saturday night resulting in increase in water level of Narmada Lift Canal, officials said.



Jalore District Collector Nishant Jain, speaking to IANS, confirmed that there has a small breach in Surava dam but things are under control.



Due to rainfall in Barmer and Sirohi for the last 36 hours, water was seen gushing in the cities.



Rainfall continued in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer on Sunday morning as well.



Apart from Jalore, the danger of flood like situation is increasing in Sirohi and Barmer. Here many areas were flooded, after which people had to be rescued with the help of NDRF and SDRF.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has also issued an alert for heavy rains at some places in the districts of Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions of Rajasthan.

Jodhpur has been recording intermittent rainfall since Saturday night. Several major roads here have been flooded with 2 to 3 feet of water.

Water-logging has occurred in many low-lying settlements, but no untoward incident has been reported so far. Jodhpur's Mahamandir road, Parkota city road and Sojtigate road have several feet of water.

Mount Abu recorded intermittent rains for the past 36 hours. So far, 335 mm rain has been recorded here, which is the highest.

Similarly, Raniwada of Jalore recorded 245 mm raingall, followed by 239 mm in Chitalwana and 249 mm in Chauhtan of Barmer. Apart from these places, Jalore's Sanchore, Jaswantpura, Barmer's Sedwa, Dhanau, Dhaurimana have also received 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy which made a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday weakened into Cyclonic storm, then into deep depression and has turned into depression, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).