Bishnoi gang member with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed

New Delhi: In a major police operation in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs one lakh and linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.

The criminal, identified as Jeetu alias Jitendra, was injured during the gunfight and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police sources, the STF had an intense encounter with a gang of criminals in the Mundali police station area of Meerut. During the encounter, one of the criminals sustained severe injuries and was sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

The injured criminal was identified as Jeetu, who later died during treatment.

Jeetu, a resident of Asounda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, was involved in several criminal activities. He had eight criminal cases registered against him under various charges.

In 2016, Jeetu was sentenced to life imprisonment for a double murder case in Jhajjar. However, he was granted parole in 2023, during which he fled from custody.

After escaping, he carried out a murder in Ghaziabad’s Tilamod area, where he shot and killed a person on contract. Since then, he had been on the run.

While in jail, Jeetu made contact with members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following his escape, he joined the gang and became involved in their illegal activities. The police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information leading to his capture.