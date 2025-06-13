BJD chief used to read out written speeches, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: A day after Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s ‘long speeches do not make development’ jibe, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday claimed that the BJD chief read write-ups instead of speaking to the people directly when he was the chief minister. Majhi made the comment while addressing the “State Level Vikas Mela” here being held to mark the completion of his government’s one year in office on June 12.

“The Leader of the Opposition ridiculed the BJP government over my long speeches and alleged non-performance. What (Patnaik) were you doing all along? You used to read out written speeches. You had no link with the people. Just waving to people for two minutes and never attending the CM’s Grievance Cell for 16 years,” Majhi said.

Majhi also attacked Patnaik over his style of governance and alleged that a handful of officers from the CMO used to attend CM’s Grievance Cell and collect petitions from people. “Those petitions were thrown into the dustbins. What prevented you from meeting people and listening to their grievances? Finally, people rejected your government,” Majhi said.

After ruling the State for 24 years, the BJD was defeated by the BJP in the Assembly elections last year.

At a party programme on Tuesday, Patnaik accused the Mohan Charan Majhi dispensation of focusing only on long speeches and publicity, instead of real development. Noting that he became Chief Minister of Odisha starting his political career as a ‘Sarpanch’, Majhi claimed he understands the plights of people at the grassroots level.

Majhi said the CM’s grievance hearing sessions are also now being held outside Bhubaneswar and attended by people in large numbers. “Of the 10,894 grievances heard in grievance sessions, 9,388 cases were resolved.

More than 5 lakh grievances were resolved through Jana Sunani portal,” an official note said. Referring to Patnaik’s allegations that women’s empowerment has been grossly affected as Mission Shakti initiative is being weakened in the BJP government, Majhi alleged that the former chief minister has insulted women.

Majhi said, “Making provision of some funds does not make women empowered. During our small tenure, the BJP government has created over 16 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Women get financial assistance through Subhadra Yojana and utilise them in small businesses. What prevented you from giving financial assistance to the women for doing business?” Majhi also came down heavily on the BJD president on the farmer’s issue.

“You (BJD government) had promised to give Rs 100 per quintal of paddy as subsidy, but failed. We in the BJP government are giving Rs 800 per quintal of paddy as input subsidy. The farmers in Odisha now sell their paddy at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal,” the Chief Minister said. Around 17 lakh farmers’ families have added Rs 30,000 per annum to their income after the BJP formed the government in the State, he said.