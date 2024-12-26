BJD couldn’t counter BJP’s lies, says Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal president, Naveen Patnaik, claimed that the BJP came to power in Odisha by "spreading lies and misleading people". “Even after so many lies, the BJD could manage to get more votes than the BJP," he said.

Speaking at the 28th Foundation Day of the BJD on Thursday, Naveen said, "I admit that the BJD could not successfully counter their lies, their negative campaign and false narratives on social media. Now, the people are realising that they came to power by making false promises."

Naveen said after the first six months of the BJP government in the State, people were annoyed with skyrocketing prices of essential items. The BJD will continue to fight against the Centre’s atrocities and safeguard the interests of Odisha as a strong regional party, he said.

Naveen said his party supports elections through ballot papers and is yet to take a stand on 'One Nation One Election' as it is examining the modalities.